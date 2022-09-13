Tales of Symphonia Remastered Announced for Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

/ 396 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Bandai Namco has announced Tales of Symphonia Remastered for the Nintendo Switch PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It will launch worldwide in early 2023.

Read details on the game below:

A remaster of the beloved classic Tales of Symphonia is coming with enhanced graphics and improved gameplay! The world of Sylvarant is controlled by shadowy forces called Desians. To stop them, a person known as the Chosen One must ascend the Tower of Salvation. Lloyd soon embarks on a journey with Colette, the current Chosen One and his childhood friend, in this classic action RPG. The fate of two interconnected worlds hangs in the balance. Play with up to three friends in local co-op mode to fight powerful opponents in real-time battles. Combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles