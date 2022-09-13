Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 Launches This Holiday - News

Nintendo during today's Nintendo Direct announced the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 will launch this Holiday.

It will feature right new courses, including Merry Mountain from Mario Kart Tour and Peach Gardens from Mario Kart DS.

View the trailer for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 3 below:

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass is available for $24.99 / £24.99 and includes six waves of eight tracks each for a total of 48 tracks. The tracks includes remakes of tracks from other Mario Kart titles.

