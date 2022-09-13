It Takes Two Headed to Switch on November 4 - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Hazelight Studios during today's Nintendo Direct announced It Takes Two will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 4.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in March 2021.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

With Friend’s Pass, invite someone who you’d like to share this genre-bending, mind-blowing, co-op only platform adventure with – for free!

Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Trapped in a fantastical world, they’re reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship by the suave love guru Dr. Hakim. A huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges stand between them and their return to normal.

From the award-winning studio Hazelight, creators of A Way Out and industry-leaders of narratively driven cooperative play, comes a wondrous adventure where only one thing’s for certain: we’re better together.

Key Features:

Pure Co-Op Perfection – Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass*, and experience a thrilling adventure built purely for two. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, and face ever-changing challenges where working together is the only way forward.

– Invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass*, and experience a thrilling adventure built purely for two. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, and face ever-changing challenges where working together is the only way forward. Gleefully Disruptive Gameplay – From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus—with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next. Filled with genre-bending challenges and new character abilities to master in every level, you’ll experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling.

– From rampaging vacuum cleaners to suave love gurus—with It Takes Two, you never know what you’re up against next. Filled with genre-bending challenges and new character abilities to master in every level, you’ll experience a metaphorical merging of gameplay and narrative that pushes the boundaries of interactive storytelling. A Universal Tale of Relationships – Discover a lighthearted and touching story of the challenges in getting along. Help Cody and May learn how to overcome their differences. Meet a diverse cast of strange and endearing characters. Join forces, and go on an adventure you’ll treasure—together!

