Rumor: Amy Hennig's Marvel Game Stars Captain America and Black Panther

It was announced last October Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media partnered with Marvel Entertainment to develop a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" AAA game set in the Marvel Universe.

Twitter account MCU Status reports the game will star Captain America and Black Panther and be set during World War II. The two Marvel heroes will face off against the forces of Hydra. The report has been corroborated by Eurogamer.

If this turns out to be true there is a good chance the game will officially be announced later today at the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST.

You will be able to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.

We have heard the new Marvel video game from Skydance Media will be a WW2 set adventure featuring Captain America and Black Panther. The duo will face off against the forces of Hydra. pic.twitter.com/nHizdcLm3S — MCU Status (@MCUStatus) September 8, 2022

