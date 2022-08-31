By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Xbox TGS 2022 Showcase Set for September 15

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 291 Views

Xbox announced it will be making its digital return to Tokyo Game Show with a showcase on September 15 at 6:00 pm JST / 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT.

The showcase will be "curated for our players in Japan and Asia." It will feature "updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners."

The Xbox showcase for Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be available to watch on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.

4 Comments
2zosteven (9 hours ago)

Microsoft has a huge opportunity here, dont blow it!

Qwark 2zosteven (6 hours ago)

After 2 years into this gen they better fire on all cylinders next year. Though with BOTW 2 and Spiderman 2 releasing they already are facing heavy competition.

smroadkill15 Qwark (5 hours ago)

Next year will be very solid from Xbox. Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Ara, Minecraft Legends are all planned for the 1st half of next year. They still have the 2nd half of the year to announce what they have. Throw in Halo Infinite Battle Royal for Fall 23, they are looking to have a great overall year.

smroadkill15 2zosteven (5 hours ago)

Keep expectations in check. They rarely have any huge announcements at TGS. They probably won't show or announce anything new from their 1st party besides some updates from what we already know. They might have a 3rd party reveal, gameplay of already announced titles etc.

