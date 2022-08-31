Xbox TGS 2022 Showcase Set for September 15 - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Xbox announced it will be making its digital return to Tokyo Game Show with a showcase on September 15 at 6:00 pm JST / 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT.

The showcase will be "curated for our players in Japan and Asia." It will feature "updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners."

The Xbox showcase for Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be available to watch on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.

