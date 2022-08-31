Xbox TGS 2022 Showcase Set for September 15 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 291 Views
Xbox announced it will be making its digital return to Tokyo Game Show with a showcase on September 15 at 6:00 pm JST / 5:00 am ET / 2:00 am PT.
The showcase will be "curated for our players in Japan and Asia." It will feature "updates on existing titles from Xbox Game Studios and titles launching from developer partners."
The Xbox showcase for Tokyo Game Show 2022 will be available to watch on Tokyo Game Show’s official YouTube channel, Xbox YouTube channels in Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and on Bilibili in China.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Microsoft has a huge opportunity here, dont blow it!
Next year will be very solid from Xbox. Starfield, Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Ara, Minecraft Legends are all planned for the 1st half of next year. They still have the 2nd half of the year to announce what they have. Throw in Halo Infinite Battle Royal for Fall 23, they are looking to have a great overall year.
Keep expectations in check. They rarely have any huge announcements at TGS. They probably won't show or announce anything new from their 1st party besides some updates from what we already know. They might have a 3rd party reveal, gameplay of already announced titles etc.