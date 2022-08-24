The Last of Us Part I Launch Trailer Released - News

/ 104 Views

by, posted 35 minutes ago

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog have released the launch trailer for The Last of Us Part I.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Endure and survive. Relive the beloved game that started it all, rebuilt for the PlayStation 5 console.

Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.

In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.

Includes the complete The Last of Us single-player story and celebrated prequel chapter, Left Behind, which explores the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever.

Key Features:

Rebuilt for PlayStation 5 – Completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PlayStation 5 engine technology with advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features, and more.

– Completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PlayStation 5 engine technology with advanced visual fidelity, fully integrated DualSense wireless controller features, and more. A Faithful Remake – Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, and explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever in the critically acclaimed prequel chapter, Left Behind.

– Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters of Joel and Ellie in The Last of Us, and explore the events that changed the lives of Ellie and her best friend Riley forever in the critically acclaimed prequel chapter, Left Behind. All-New Experience – A total overhaul of the original experience, faithfully reproduced but incorporating modernized gameplay mechanics, improved controls and expanded accessibility options. Feel immersed in improved environmental storytelling, effects, facial animations, and enhanced exploration and combat.

PlayStation 5 Features:

Enhanced Visuals – Completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PlayStation 5 engine technology to improve every visual detail, The Last of Us experience has been faithfully enhanced with more realistic lighting and atmosphere, more intricate environments and creative reimaginings of familiar spaces.

– Completely rebuilt from the ground up using Naughty Dog’s latest PlayStation 5 engine technology to improve every visual detail, The Last of Us experience has been faithfully enhanced with more realistic lighting and atmosphere, more intricate environments and creative reimaginings of familiar spaces. Fast Loading – Initial loading times are near instant, and seamless after the first instance thanks to the PlayStation 5 console’s SSD—so you can pick up where you left off in the story and load specific encounters and chapters more quickly.

– Initial loading times are near instant, and seamless after the first instance thanks to the PlayStation 5 console’s SSD—so you can pick up where you left off in the story and load specific encounters and chapters more quickly. Haptic Feedback – DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback support for every weapon elevates combat encounters, and environments are brought to life through DualSense wireless controller haptic sensations of subtle falling rain, the crunch of stepping on snow and more.

– DualSense wireless controller haptic feedback support for every weapon elevates combat encounters, and environments are brought to life through DualSense wireless controller haptic sensations of subtle falling rain, the crunch of stepping on snow and more. Adaptive Triggers – All The Last of Us iconic weapons, including Joel’s revolver and Ellie’s bow, now deliver dynamic DualSense wireless controller trigger resistance and kickback on firing for deeper combat immersion.

– All The Last of Us iconic weapons, including Joel’s revolver and Ellie’s bow, now deliver dynamic DualSense wireless controller trigger resistance and kickback on firing for deeper combat immersion. 3D Audio – Designed to make use of the PlayStation 5 console’s Tempest 3D AudioTech, Naughty Dog’s newly upgraded audio engine delivers richer soundscapes, bigger explosive moments and more visceral gameplay through compatible stereo headphones (analogue or USB) or TV speakers.

The Last of Us Part I will launch for the PlayStation 5 on September 2 for $69.99 and will release later for PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles