Nintendo Treehouse: Live for August 25 to Feature Splatoon 3 and Harvestella

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 155 Views

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on August 25 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK / 6:30 pm CEST. 

The presentation will feature a new look at the single-player mode for Splatoon 3, stages and strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo, and the first gameplay footage for Harvestella.

Splatoon 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, while Harvestella will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on November 4.

