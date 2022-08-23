Nintendo Treehouse: Live for August 25 to Feature Splatoon 3 and Harvestella - News

Nintendo announced it will host a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on August 25 at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK / 6:30 pm CEST.

The presentation will feature a new look at the single-player mode for Splatoon 3, stages and strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo, and the first gameplay footage for Harvestella.

Splatoon 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on September 9, while Harvestella will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam worldwide on November 4.

Get ready for a Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation on 8/25 at 9:30am PT featuring 3 segments:



• A deep-dive into the all-new #Splatoon3 single-player mode



• Stages & strategies for the Splatfest World Premiere demo



• World-first gameplay for Harvestella pic.twitter.com/zQryJb9afa — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 23, 2022

