Disney & Marvel Games Showcase Set for September 9

Disney announced the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase at D23 Expo 2022 will happen on Friday, September 9 at 1:00 pm PT / 4:00 pm ET / 9:00 pm BST. It will be hosted by Kinda Funny's Blessing Adeoye Jr.

The showcase will feature new content from Disney & Pixar Games, Marvel Games, Lucasfilm Games, and 20th Century Games. There will be new announcements and updates on Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, and a sneak peek at the upcoming Marvel ensemble game from Skydance New Media.

You will be able to watch the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, and Facebook.

Those attending D23 Expo 2022 in-person will be able to watch the showcase live on the Premiere Stage, with a presentation after the livestream that will feature developer interviews, special guests, and exclusive giveaways.

