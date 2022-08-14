THQ Nordic Teases South Park Game is in Development - News

posted 4 hours ago

Publisher THQ Nordic at the end of its digital showcase on Friday, August 12 appears to have teased it is working on a new South Park video game.

At the end of the live stream was the South Park Digital Studios logo. Besides a tease with a logo no details on the game were revealed.

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone a year ago teased a new "3D video game" set in the world of South Park was in development, as reported by Bloomberg at the time.

2014's South Park: The Stick of Truth and 2017's South Park: The Fractured But Whole were the last two entries in the series and were published by Ubisoft. Both games were well received by fans and critics.

