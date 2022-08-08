SNK Announces New Fatal Fury is in Development - News

Ddeveloper SNK announced a new entry in the Fatal Fury is in development. Details on the game were not revealed at this time.

Fatal Fury is a fighting game series that was developed and released for the Neo Geo. The last entry released in 1999.

View the teaser trailer below:

