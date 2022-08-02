We Are OFK Launches August 18 for PS5, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Developer Team OFK announced We Are OFK will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on August 18.

iam8bit will sell a physical edition of the game for the PS5 and Switch for $29.99. A 2xLP vinyl will also be available for $41.99. Pre-orders are now open.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

We Are OFK follows the lives of four friends in their 20s as they attempt to break into the music business, fall in and out of love, and figure out how to pay rent and make art in Los Angeles.

Key Features:

Five episodes of the interactive animated series.

Five interactive music videos with debut tracks performed by OFK.

Fully-voiced interactive dialogue from a star-studded cast.

Emotional texting, thirst texting, meme texting, emoji spamming.

Original Los Angeles locations. You’re gonna love the boba shop it’s wild.

