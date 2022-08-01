By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Pokemon Presents Set for Wednesday, Includes Update on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Presents Set for Wednesday, Includes Update on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 230 Views

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents on YouTube this Wednesday, August 3 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST. 

The Pokémon Presents will updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

1 Comments
Sort by Highest Rated
Kneetos (1 hour ago)

Really curious about these games
Hope they are good

  • 0