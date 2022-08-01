Pokemon Presents Set for Wednesday, Includes Update on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - News

/ 230 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

The Pokemon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents on YouTube this Wednesday, August 3 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST.

The Pokémon Presents will updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 18.

‼️ Attention, Trainers! ‼️



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 3rd at 6AM PT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation with updates on Pokémon apps and video games, including #PokémonScarletViolet!



🔔 https://t.co/4Y2yC8uitL pic.twitter.com/oUTbNln64c — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 1, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles