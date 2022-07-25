The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Delayed 'by a Few Months' - News

Publisher Nacon and developer Daedalic Entertainment announced The Lord of the Rings: Gollum has been delayed "by a few months." It was previously scheduled for September 1, which means there is a decent chance it will now release in December 2022 or January 2023.

"First of all, we would like to thank all of you for your patience and support so far," reads a tweet from the official The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Twitter account. "Over the last years, our team has been working hard to bring you a remarkable story in a breathtaking world, filled with magic and wonder.

"We are dedicated to meeting our community’s expectations and uncovering the untold story of Gollum in a way that honors the vision of J. R. R. Tolkien.

"That being said, in order to deliver the best possible experience, we have decided to push the release of The Lord of the Rings: Gollum by a few months. We will update you with an exact timing in the near future.

"We are grateful for our passionate community and we cannot wait to share this unique adventure with you soon!"

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

An important message. pic.twitter.com/s2UvhPfILF — The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (@GollumGame) July 25, 2022

