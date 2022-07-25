Halo Infinite Campaign Co-op Won't Support Online Matchmaking - News

An Xbox spokesperson has told GamesRadar the Halo Infinite campaign co-op won't support online matchmaking.

"Online matchmaking will not be available with final co-op," said the Xbox spokesperson. "We encourage you to continue to use the Halo LFG and the new Discord voice call feature on Xbox to find players to party up with as you continue playing the beta."

Developer 343 Industries earlier this month provided the first look at the Halo Infinite network co-op. The gameplay showed how the players can interact with each other, work together, and how far away players can be apart from each other before a death barrier kicks in.

Halo Infinite campaign network co-op is set to officially launch for all players in late August. A co-op flight is available for Halo Insiders.

Halo Infinite is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

