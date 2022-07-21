Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection Launches August 30 for All Major Platforms - News

Konami announced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 30.

The collection includes the following games:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Read details on the collection below:

Konami partnered with game developer Digital Eclipse to expertly adapt these classics for modern gaming systems with a fantastic set of quality-of-life features including save anytime and rewind, button mapping, and added online play for certain games with local couch play for all titles where originally intended. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also come with a digital game guide for each title to help players fight and sometimes swim through difficult areas.

The games are based on the characters and themes of the 80s children’s cartoon and comic book series Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, often taking place in a fictionalized New York City, around the sewers, inside futuristic enemy bases, and even across time itself! In collaboration with Nickelodeon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection will also include loads of extras using imagery from the original cartoons, comics, and other historic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles media content in a compiled Museum connecting the franchise across the various mediums. Additionally, never-before-seen development art, sketches, and game design material will also be included.

