Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Launches for PS5 in November - News

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher NIS America announced Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America on November 15, in Europe on November 18, and in Oceania on November 25.

View the story trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Embark on an exciting Ys adventure! When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other shipwrecked passengers form a village to survive and seek a way off the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden…

Key Features:

Blazing Fast Action – Quickly switch between your party members during high-octane combat to utilize their unique abilities and fend off the fearsome beasts of Seiren.

– Quickly switch between your party members during high-octane combat to utilize their unique abilities and fend off the fearsome beasts of Seiren. Day ‘n Night – Two souls, two sides of a coin! Your actions as the mysterious Dana may impact Adol’s world…

– Two souls, two sides of a coin! Your actions as the mysterious Dana may impact Adol’s world… A World of Exploration – Tons of side quests scattered throughout the isle keep you engaged for hours including fishing, trials, and more!

– Tons of side quests scattered throughout the isle keep you engaged for hours including fishing, trials, and more! A Legend Reborn – Based on the original PlayStation 4 release, this iteration of Ys VIII will include all previously released cosmetic downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions.

