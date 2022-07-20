Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana Launches for PS5 in November - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 232 Views
Publisher NIS America announced Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana will launch for the PlayStation 5 in North America on November 15, in Europe on November 18, and in Oceania on November 25.
View the story trailer below:
Read details on the game below:
Embark on an exciting Ys adventure! When Adol awakens shipwrecked and stranded on a cursed island, he and the other shipwrecked passengers form a village to survive and seek a way off the isle. Amidst this, Adol begins to dream of a mysterious blue-haired maiden…
Key Features:
- Blazing Fast Action – Quickly switch between your party members during high-octane combat to utilize their unique abilities and fend off the fearsome beasts of Seiren.
- Day ‘n Night – Two souls, two sides of a coin! Your actions as the mysterious Dana may impact Adol’s world…
- A World of Exploration – Tons of side quests scattered throughout the isle keep you engaged for hours including fishing, trials, and more!
- A Legend Reborn – Based on the original PlayStation 4 release, this iteration of Ys VIII will include all previously released cosmetic downloadable content from the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions.
When will they graduate from PS2?
When they use another engine than the phyre engine. So the same time as when Bethesda Software will make a game that's great too look at.
On Bethesda not even being bought by MS solved, but would it solve for this dev? For me it hurts the game's potential to much. And yes I'm one of those pricks that want a minimum graphical standard on current games even if I can still play and enjoy older games with their original graphics.
They have developed a new engine, and already released a new trails game using this engine. However this dev usually releases games 3 to 4 years later in the West. In 2024 we will see the first new game using the new engine.