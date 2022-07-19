Inscryption Launches August 30 for PS5 and PS4 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Daniel Mullins Games announced Inscryption will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 via the PlayStation Store on August 30 for $19.99.

The game first released for PC in October 2021 for Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG, and Humble Store.

Read details on the game below:

From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games.

Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards…

In Inscryption you will…

Acquire a deck of woodland creature cards by draft, surgery, and self-mutilation.

Unlock the secrets lurking behind the walls of Leshy’s cabin.

Embark on an unexpected and deeply disturbing odyssey.

