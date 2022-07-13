Konami Looking to Relist Metal Gear Titles That Were Suspended - News

posted 44 minutes ago

Konami via Twitter announced it is looking to relist the Metal Gear games that were suspended.

"The Metal Gear series, which launched on July 13, 1987, celebrates its 35th anniversary today," reads the tweet from Konami translated by Gematsu. "Preparations are underway to resume sales of titles which have been temporarily suspended."

Konami did not state which Metal Gear games would be relisted, however, Metal Gear Solid 2 and Metal Gear Solid 3 were previously delisted from digital storefronts as it worked to renew licenses for the historical archive footage used in the games.

