Mario Strikers: Battle League Tops the French Charts, F1 22 Enters the Charts - Sales

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 26, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon: Forbidden West (PS5) remained in second place for a second week.

F1 22 (PS4) debuted in third place, while the PlayStation 5 version debuted in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) remained in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West F1 22 Gran Turismo 7

Xbox Series X|S

F1 22 Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite

PS4 F1 22 FIFA 22 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One F1 22 FIFA 22 The Quarry Nintendo Switch Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Football Manager 2022 Farming Simulator 22 FIFA 22

