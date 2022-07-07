N64's Pokemon Puzzle League Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Junly - News

/ 138 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo announced the Nintendo 64 game, Pokémon Puzzle League, is coming to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Friday, July 15.

Pokémon Snap released for the Nintendo 64 in North America in September 2000 and in Europe in March 2001.

Read details on the game below:

Get ready for a new kind of Pokémon battle where the power and speed of your brain are just as important as the strength of your Pokémon! Join Ash, Brock, Misty, and many more characters from the Pokémon animated series as they gather in Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles