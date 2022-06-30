Nintendo: It is Difficult to Develop Sequels to Every Game Fans Request - News

Nintendo presdient Shuntaro Furukawa during the company's annual general meeting was asked if Nintendo would consider making new entries or remakes in franchises that have not seen a release in many years, like F-Zero and Wario Land.

Furukawa said it isn't realistic to develop sequels or remakes for every series that fans want to see make a return.

"It is realistically difficult to develop new titles and remakes, including sequels, for every Nintendo game that people request, but we are very grateful and appreciate the expectations our fans have for our games," said Furukawa via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle.

Nintendo senior managing executive officer Shinya Takahashi added, "We are always considering how to develop new titles and remakes that can be enjoyed by many players.

"During the 79th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders in 2019, we were asked if there were any plans to remake the Famicom Detective Club series, and, at that time, we happened to be planning a remake. That is an example where we were already actively developing such a title.

"We cannot tell you if there are any plans for future remakes of any specific game, but, during development, we are always thinking about various possibilities that players can enjoy."

It has heavily been rumored Nintendo plans to release a Metroid Prime remaster later this year as one of its big holiday titles.

