Dragon Quest Treasures Arrives December 9 for Switch - News

/ 309 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Square Enix has announced Dragon Quest Treasures will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 9.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A completely new spinoff from the Dragon Quest series, Dragon Quest Treasures explores the childhood escapades of the siblings Erik and Mia, who first appeared in Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age.

Erik and his sister Mia live on a Viking longship, dreaming of the day they can explore the world in search of grand treasure. One night they encounter a pair of otherworldly creatures, Porcus and Purrsula, and are whisked away to a mysterious place known as Draconia – a legendary land full of treasures just waiting to be discovered. The adventure Erik and Mia have always dreamed of is finally underway!

With the vast world of Draconia to explore and tons of tantalizing treasure to find, Erik, Mia, and their cute companions will need some help. The team soon befriends and recruits a veritable variety of well-mannered monsters. By making use of these monsters’ magical visions of hidden treasure and their unique treasure-hunting abilities, our heroes will race over open fields, scale cliffs with a single bound, and glide over gaping chasms to locate loot in even the most fiendishly inaccessible spots!

Venture into a vast, varied world where twists, turns, and mysteries lie hidden on your path to discovering the legendary treasure of Draconia!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles