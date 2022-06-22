Rune Factory 5 Headed to PC on July 13 - News

/ 101 Views

by, posted 34 minutes ago

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe announced Rune Factory 5 will launch for PC via Steam on July 13 for $59.99.

Pre-orders include a 15 percent off discount, while during its launch week it will be available at a 10 percent discount.

Rune Factory 5 originally released for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in May 2021 and in the West in March of this year.

View the PC announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Sow seeds of a new life in Rigbarth as you embark on a grand Rune Factory adventure!

In the sleepy border town of Rigbarth, mysterious events are unfolding, affecting the runes that govern the balance between humanity and nature…

As the newest ranger for the peacekeeping organization, SEED, protect the frontier town by rounding up rowdy monsters with your official SEED-issued spell seal. When not on a mission, work with the people of Rigbarth to help the town flourish through farming, festivals, and friendships!

As the balance of peace begins to shift, however, it comes time to prove yourself. Team up with townsfolk and embark on a grand adventure to unravel the mystery befalling the land, embracing your inner-power to halt the descent into chaos.

Fast-Paced Action RPG Combat

Venture into the vast, vibrant wilderness with friends from Rigbarth by your side to unlock powerful and stylish link attacks that encourage teamwork and strategy.

Fantasy Farming Taken to New Heights

Tame monsters to serve as your helpful farmhands as you grow a wide variety of crops on the backs of dragons!

Relax in Your New Home

Take time out of your adventure to enjoy the gentler pace of town life. Compete in cooking, crafting, and fishing contests or invite your sweetheart to join you for stargazing during one of Rigbarth’s many seasonal festivals.

Find Your Special Someone

Forge friendships and get to know the eligible marriage candidates of Rigbarth by completing their unique storyline. Fall in love, pop the question and even start a family!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles