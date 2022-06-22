Gran Turismo 7 Update 1.17 Launches Tomorrow, June 23 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Polyphony Digital announced Update 1.17 for Gran Turismo 7 will release tomorrow, June 23.

the update adds three new cars: Ford 1932 Ford Roadster, SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, and SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version), as well as the Watkins Glen International track.

Read the update patch notes below:

Three new cars, including a rare hot rod and legendary monster cars. Ford 1932 Ford Roadster

SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98

SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version) Watkins Glen International joins the track lineup. Total Length: 5,423m. Elevation Change: 41m. Number of corners: 11. Longest Straight: 560m.

Watkins Glen International has been added to our list of race tracks. You will be able to choose between two different layouts: Watkins Glen Long Course and the Watkins Glen Short Course.

Situated approximately 260 miles northwest of New York City, nearly in the center of the New York state, Watkins Glen International is among the most historic tracks in the U.S. Established in 1956 in a hilly area with lots of nature, the track features a high-speed layout for the first half, while the second half adopts a technical layout with a succession of tight turns. With dramatic elevation changes and narrow width, the track has seen numerous thrilling battles over the years. One of the biggest highlights of this track is the section that goes from the back straight through the chicane to the banked right hand Outer Loop. The difference between the Long Course and Short Course is the “Boot” that isn’t part of the shorter track. Extra Menus have been added to the Cafe. These Extra Menus offer new collection tasks based on a variety of themes and are open to all players who made it to end of the game and with a Collector Level of a certain level.

The following three extra menus are added with Update 1.17: Collection: Toyota 86 opens at Collector Level 20. Collection: Honda Type R’ opens at Collector Level 20. Collection: Rotary Engine opens at Collector Level 32.

Please look forward to further additions in future updates. Watkins Glen International has been added as a featured Curation in Scapes

Gran Turismo 7 is available for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

