Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct Set for This Wednesday, June 22 - News

posted 16 minutes ago

Nintendo announced a Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct is set for this Wednesday, June 22 at 7:00 am PT / 10:00 am ET / 3:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Direct will feature roughly 20 minutes of new information on the upcoming RPG adventure game.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will launch for the Nintendo Switch on July 29.

Tune in on 6/22 at 7am PT for a livestreamed #XenobladeChronicles3 Direct presentation featuring roughly 20 minutes of information about the upcoming RPG adventure for #NintendoSwitch. pic.twitter.com/x3pRs0EYRA — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2022

