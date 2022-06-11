Turbo Golf Racing Launches in Early Access on August 4 for Xbox and PC - News

/ 58 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Publisher Secret Mode and developer Hugecalf Studios during GamesRadar's Future Games Show announced the arcade-style sports game, Turbo Golf Racing, will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass on August 4.

View the latest trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Turbo Golf Racing is a fast, arcade-style sports game. Drive Turbo powered cars to chip, putt and smash your giant ball in a thrilling dash to beat your friends to the finish flag.

Key Features:

Race Your Rivals to the Finish – Welcome to the future of motorsports. Feel the excitement of fast-paced arcade-style racing as you tee off with your friends in a new exhilarating way. Jump, flip, glide boost and dash with supercharged cars and be the first to get your ball in the hole.

– Welcome to the future of motorsports. Feel the excitement of fast-paced arcade-style racing as you tee off with your friends in a new exhilarating way. Jump, flip, glide boost and dash with supercharged cars and be the first to get your ball in the hole. Eight Players Online – Race with up to eight friends in a Grand-Prix style competition. Hit the boost pads to charge past your rivals, take secret tunnels to outwit them or fire missiles to stop them in their tracks.

– Race with up to eight friends in a Grand-Prix style competition. Hit the boost pads to charge past your rivals, take secret tunnels to outwit them or fire missiles to stop them in their tracks. Power Core – Get the edge over your rivals by unlocking and equipping Super Cores. Hit your ball further, fly faster or use unique abilities such as ground stomp, gravitate ball and roll. With a wide variety of Power Cores, find your meta to outwit your friends.

– Get the edge over your rivals by unlocking and equipping Super Cores. Hit your ball further, fly faster or use unique abilities such as ground stomp, gravitate ball and roll. With a wide variety of Power Cores, find your meta to outwit your friends. Turbo Charge Your Customization – Choose the car and ball that makes you stand out from the crowd. Enjoy endless paint options, change your wheels, spoiler, shield car body and boosters.

– Choose the car and ball that makes you stand out from the crowd. Enjoy endless paint options, change your wheels, spoiler, shield car body and boosters. Take to the Skies – The sky is the limit when your cars have wings. Launch your Turbo powered car into the air and fly past the competition. Fly through tunnels, glide over fans and chase your ball through the terrain and over obstacles.

– The sky is the limit when your cars have wings. Launch your Turbo powered car into the air and fly past the competition. Fly through tunnels, glide over fans and chase your ball through the terrain and over obstacles. Tackle the Terrain – Use the terrain to your advantage, fly over the boost pads, and down the fairway. Avoid the rough and the sand traps. Bend your shots around trees and through canyons. Race to the green.

– Use the terrain to your advantage, fly over the boost pads, and down the fairway. Avoid the rough and the sand traps. Bend your shots around trees and through canyons. Race to the green. Ever-Growing Content – Unlock cosmetics as you level-up and enjoy an ever-growing game with free regular updates that will bring new courses, new power cores and new cosmetics items to play with.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles