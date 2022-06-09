Xbox Cloud Gaming Out Now in Argentina and New Zealand - News

/ 250 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Xbox Cloud Gaming Vice President and Head of Product Catherine Gluckstein in a new Xbox Wire post announced Xbox Cloud Gaming is now available in Argentina and New Zealand.

"Today, I’m proud to announce we’re continuing to expand by bringing Xbox Cloud Gaming to New Zealand and Argentina," said Gluckstein.

"We’ve continuously heard from gamers in Argentina and New Zealand that accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming is a priority and we’re thrilled to make it a reality.

"Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) begins rolling out later today so you can soon play Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Tunic directly from the cloud with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership on iOS devices, Android phones and tablets, Windows PCs, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles, and, as announced today, in the next few weeks you’ll be able to play on smart TVs with our launch partner Samsung.

"Now New Zealand and Argentina fans can join the party and play Fortnite through Xbox Cloud Gaming, no subscription required. All you need to do is go to xbox.com/play, sign in with your Xbox account, and start playing.

"And if you are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate member, you can continue your game, start something completely new, or discover your next favorite title among hundreds of cloud-playable games in the Game Pass catalog. For those of you on the go, there are more than 100 games featuring touch controls including Fortnite, so you can jump right in without the need for a controller. All available to play from the cloud across the devices you already own, without the need to download or use your device storage."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles