Sonic Frontiers Hands-On Impressions Video Released - News

posted 6 minutes ago

IGN as part of its exclusive Sonic Frontiers news its plans to release throughout this month has released a new hands-on impressions video.

You can check out other gameplay videos IGN released here and here.

Check out the video below:

Sonic Frontiers will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Holiday 2022.

