Sega Says Dreamcast Mini and Saturn Mini Would be Too Expensive Right Now - News

/ 842 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Sega this month announced the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2, which is set to launch in Japan on October 27 for 9,980 yen. No word yet on a release outside of Japan.

Yosuke Okunari, Sega's classic hardware producer, in an interview with Famitsu was asked why Sega decided to make the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2.

"First of all, I had experience with the Mega Drive Mini, so it was easy to make a plan [as] if it was an extension of that," said Okunari.

He added, "In fact, some of you may say 'this isn’t a Sega Saturn Mini' or 'I wanted a Dreamcast mini.' It's not that we didn't think about that direction. Games such as Sega Saturn cannot be fully run on the board mounted on the Mega Drive Mini.

"The development of new boards has been stagnant due to the [Coronavirus], and of course it will be a fairly expensive product in terms of cost."

The Sega Saturn is Sega's fifth generation video game home console that released in Japan in 1994 and in North America and Europe in 1995. The Sega Dreamcast is Sega's sixth generation video game home console that released in Japan in 1998 and in North America and Europe in 1999.

The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive Mini 2 is smaller than the original Genesis / Mega Drive Mini. It will feature over 50 Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games and Sega CD / Mega CD games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles