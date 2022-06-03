Stray Available Day One for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Members - News

/ 471 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer BlueTwelve Studio announced in the PlayStation Blog Stray will be available day one for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members. The blog post does not that "availability of Classics, Game Trials and Game Catalog varies over time and plan."

Stray will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on July 19.

View the latest trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten city. Stray is a third-person cat adventure game set amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys of a decaying cybercity and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo try to find a way out.

Key Features:

See the world through the eyes of a stray and interact with the environment in playful ways.

Roam surroundings high and low, defend against unforeseen threats and solve the mysteries of this unwelcoming place inhabited by nothing but unassuming droids and dangerous creatures.

Be stealthy, nimble, silly, and sometimes as annoying as possible with the strange inhabitants of this foreign world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles