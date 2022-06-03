Leaked Street Fighter 6 Artwork Reveals 22 Fighters - News

Artwork for Street Fighter 6 has appeared online a matter of hours following the official announcement of the game that has leaked 22 of the playable fighters in the game.

The leaked playable fighters in the artwork include Cammy, Dee Jay, Rashid, Juri, Ed, Akuma, Ryu, Ken, Zangief, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Blanca, Guile, Chun-Li, Luke, Marisa, Jamie, Mimi, Lily, JP, Kimberly, and A.K.I.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

Thanks, ResetEra.

