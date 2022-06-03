By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Leaked Street Fighter 6 Artwork Reveals 22 Fighters

by William D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 594 Views

Artwork for Street Fighter 6 has appeared online a matter of hours following the official announcement of the game that has leaked 22 of the playable fighters in the game.

The leaked playable fighters in the artwork include Cammy, Dee Jay, Rashid, Juri, Ed, Akuma, Ryu, Ken, Zangief, Dhalsim, E. Honda, Blanca, Guile, Chun-Li, Luke, Marisa, Jamie, Mimi, Lily, JP, Kimberly, and A.K.I.

Street Fighter 6 will launch for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam in 2023.

View the leaked imagines below:

6 Comments
thevideogameninja (5 hours ago)

Love how Ryu looks more and more homeless with each installment 😂

This roster looks good. I'm getting excited!

-WORLD WARRIOR NINJA APPROVED-

CaptainExplosion thevideogameninja (4 hours ago)

Maybe at least this time Ken will remember to brush his teeth.

thevideogameninja CaptainExplosion (4 hours ago)

🤣🤣

-9 OUT OF 10 DENTISTS RECOMMEND NINJA APPROVED-

deerox (3 hours ago)

Why is Cammy wearing pants?!

CaptainExplosion deerox (3 hours ago)

Blame Saudi Arabia's minority stake in Capcom. They probably won't even let Elena come back.

CaptainExplosion (5 hours ago)

Roster looks good so far. At least none of the women have to cover their faces.

