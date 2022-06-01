Horizon Call of the Mountain Confirmed for Tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developers Guerrilla Games and Firesprite have confirmed Horizon Call of the Mountain will be showcased during tomorrow's PlayStation State of Play.

Horizon Call of the Mountain is an upcoming virtual reality game built from the ground up for PlayStation VR2

The PlayStation State of Play will start at 3:00 pm PT / 6:00 pm ET / 11:00 pm BST and will feature nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates, as well as a sneak peek at several games in development for the PlayStation VR2.

You will be able to watch the PlayStation State of Play on Twitch.

Tomorrow: Get a new look at Horizon Call of the Mountain for #PSVR2 during State of Play.



The show kicks off at 3pm Pacific / 6pm Eastern / 11pm BST: https://t.co/3lqi9H2KNx pic.twitter.com/xUISEgI3xO — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 1, 2022

