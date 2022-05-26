Sony Announces Horizon, God of War, and Gran Turismo TV Series in Development - News

/ 432 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Sony has announced three new TV series are currently in development based on its video game IPs.

A series based on the popular Horizon series, which includes Horizon: Zero Dawn and Horizon: Forbidden West, is in development by Netflix.

Amazon is working on a series based on the long running God of War franchise. A Gran Turismo series is also in the work, however, no service was announced at this time.

Horizon: Zero Dawn has gone on to sell over 20 million units worldwide as of November 2021. God of War (2018) has also gone on to sell over 20 million units worldwide as it has been confirmed to have sold over 19.5 million units on the PS4 as of August 2021 and 971,000 units on PC as of March 2022.

Sony has officially announced new PlayStation Productions Series in Development



• Horizon coming to Netflix

• God of War coming to Amazon (previously rumored)

• Gran Turismo (no service announced)



Sony continues to heavily expand their PlayStation IP into Series / Movies pic.twitter.com/5b3nkD9diF — Benji-Sales (@BenjiSales) May 26, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles