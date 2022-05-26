Resistance: Retribution Rated for PS5 and PS4 - News

Resistance: Retribution has been rated for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Korea by the Game Rating and Administration Committee of Korea.

The third-person shooter released for the PSP in March 2009 and was developed by Bend Studio. This rating suggests the game could be added to the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalogue.

View a trailer of the game below:

