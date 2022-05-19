Gerda: A Flame in Winter Launches September 1 for Switch and PC - News

/ 424 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher DONTNOD Entertainment and developer PortaPlay announced Gerda: A Flame in Winter will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on September 1.

"This game is important to us because it is inspired by true stories of World War II, including those of my grandmother," said PortaPlay studio head Hans von Knut Skovfoged. "With Gerda, we hope to share an accurate vision of some of the struggles of occupied populations during that time and highlight that some people were faced with difficult choices that defied absolute judgement.

"Through this narrative game we hope to encourage the sharing of testimonies. We know there are many civilian stories that go untold in wars and occupations around the globe, many still in the middle of theirs right now. And we are glad to be able to tell at least one such story, with Gerda: A Flame in Winter."

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

When the snow stops falling, the small Danish village of Tinglev will no longer be the same. Walk the path of Gerda as her quiet life is turned upside down during the World War II occupation of her home. Choose where to go, how to act, and who to trust in this intimate narrative RPG-lite experience inspired by real life events. How far would you go to protect your loved ones?

Discover an Unexpected Heroine

In this poignant story-driven game, you play as Gerda, a nurse whose life is turned upside down overnight. A tale told not on the front line, but in the intimate setting of the small Danish village she has lived her whole life. Armed only with her wits and knowledge of her people, Gerda must try to save her loved ones while staying true to herself.

Take a Stand

Every dilemma is challenging and every decision critical in times of turmoil such as war. Make your choices through a mix of exploration, dialog, and resource and relationship management. Your personality traits are your skills in this unique narrative RPG-lite experience and your connection with others also determines how the story unfolds.

Tell an Untold Story

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a tale of compassion, community, and courage, inspired by real life experiences and events. Unearth a hidden side of history and tell your own story.

Key Features:

Explore multiple branches and endings.

Develop your personality using your diary.

Collect items and relations points that will impact your choices.

Enjoy a distinctive art style influenced by Nordic Impressionist paintings.

Immerse yourself in a story inspired by a real member of the Danish Resistance during World War II.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles