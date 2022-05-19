Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Japanese Charts, Xbox Series X|S Outsells PS5 - Sales

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 47,525 units, according to Famitsu for the two week period ending May 15, 2022.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) came in second place with sales of 14,903 units and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) came in third place with sales of 11,127 units. eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (NS) took fourth place with sales of 10,372 units and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 6,839 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 65,322 units sold. The Xbox Series X|S sold 6,225 units, the PlayStation 5 sold 2,693 units, the 3DS sold 235 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 22 units.

This is the first time since the launch of the Xbox One that Xbox has outsold PlayStation in Japan. The Xbox Series X|S has also surpassed 200,000 units sold lifetime in Japan.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 47,525 (352,113) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 14,903 (710,714) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,127 (4,632,554) [NSW] eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (Konami, 04/21/22) – 10,372 (164,305) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,839 (3,151,727) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,553 (2,641,949) [NSW] The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story (Square Enix, 06/12/22) – 6,409 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,849 (4,879,799) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 4,360 (964,133) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo, 03/03/17) – 4,245 (2,025,606)

Here is the hardware breakdown:

Switch OLED Model – 35,868 (1,757,019) Switch – 20,443 (18,288,818) Switch Lite – 9,011 (4,719,293) Xbox Series S – 6,120 (105,408) PlayStation 5 – 2,240 (1,385,128) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 453 (235,710) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 235 (1,185,959) Xbox Series X – 105 (99,469) PlayStation 4 – 22 (7,819,548)

