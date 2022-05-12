Dead Space Remake Launches January 27, 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Electronic Arts and developer Motive Studios announced the remake of the sci-fi survival horror classic, Dead Space, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on January 27, 2023.

"Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves," said Dead Space senior producer Phillippe Ducharme.

"It’s been equally exciting to see players’ reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us. We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation."

Here is an overview of the game:

Dead Space is a remake of the classic sci-fi survival horror game that is being rebuilt from the ground up leveraging the Frostbite game engine. Still remaining true to the original game’s thrilling vision, the remake offers enhanced audio and crisp, harrowing visuals that have been carefully reimagined to evoke a new level of immersion and quality.

Dead Spaceputs players in the boots of Isaac Clarke, an everyman engineer on a routine mission to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. But aboard the Ishimura, a living nightmare awaits. The ship’s crew has been slaughtered and infected, and Isaac’s girlfriend, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board. Alone and trapped, with only his engineering tools and skills, Isaac faces a battle for survival - not only against terrifying monsters called Necromorphs, but his own crumbling sanity.

