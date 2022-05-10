EA to Release Major IP and Remake in Early 2023 - News

Electronic Arts in its latest earnings results for the fourth quarter of the 2022 fiscal year has revealed its upcoming lineup of games for the 2023 fiscal year, which runs from April 2022 to March 2023.

Four of the titles in the lineup that are set to release in early 2023 have yet to be announced. This includes a "Major IP," "Partner Title," "Remake," and a "Sports Title."

The remake is unlikely to be Dead Space as that remake was previously announced and is confirmed for an early 2023 release.

Other EA games set to release in the 2023 fiscal year includes F1 22, Need for Speed, NHL, FIFA, and Madden NFL.

