Xbox Celebrating 20 Years in Scotland With Custom Tartan Controller - News

/ 237 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Xbox is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of the original Xbox in Scotland wit the release of an official Xbox tartan controller.

The tartan controller was designed in partnership with Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers, who has created official tartans for the Scotland National Football Team, Celtic Football Club and The Rangers Football Club.

The tartan design was woven by the oldest weaving mill in Scotland, Lochcarron. It uses five colors: RV Green, Viv Green, Apple 13, Black and White.

For those that don't know a tartan is a patterned cloth with criss-crossed, horizontal and vertical bands. Scottish kilts almost always have tartan patterns.

View a video of the tartan Xbox controller below:

Xbox is giving people a chance to win the tartan Xbox controller on its social media channels. In order to enter on Twitter you must follow Xbox and retweet the below tweet with #XboxTartanSweepstakes.

We created an Xbox tartan then hand-crafted a custom Xbox controller with it.



Follow and RT with #XboxTartanSweepstakes for your chance to win, thanks to Gordon Nicolson Kiltmakers!



Age 18+. End 5/3/22. Rules: https://t.co/8uGhoFgqMs pic.twitter.com/k6WVfWYAhp — Xbox (@Xbox) April 27, 2022

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles