Quiz Show Game Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? Announced for Consoles and PC - News

posted 3 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames and developer Massive Miniteam have announced quiz show game, Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It will launch in 2022.

Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? is a charmingly humorous quiz game based on the popular TV franchise. Multiple-choice questions, true-or-false challenges, and minigames will test your proficiency in 24 different subjects. Faced with a tough question, you can always rely on your classmates for help.

More than 6800 questions on topics like animal sciences, vocabulary, math, and more are delivered by a diverse, fully voiced, and animated cast of characters. Beat each challenge alone or together with family and friends in exciting couch co-op multiplayer gameplay to prove that you are, in fact, smarter than a 5th grader!

One-to-eight player couch cooperative quiz game.

cooperative quiz game. More than 6800 unique questions in 24 different subjects.

Show-like experience.

Fully English-voiced moderators and classmates.

Beautifully rendered 3D Studio.

Long-term engagement.

Unlockable cosmetics.

Customizable player desks and bobbleheads.

