Starfield Behind-the-Scenes Video Discusses the Music and Sound Design - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 40 minutes ago

Bethesda Game Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming science-fiction RPG, Starfield.

The video features Bethesda Game Studios Audio Director Mark Lampert and Starfield Composer Inon Zur discuss the game's music and sound design.

View the behind-the-scenes video below:

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 11, 2022.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles