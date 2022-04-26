Starfield Behind-the-Scenes Video Discusses the Music and Sound Design - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 40 minutes ago / 130 Views
Bethesda Game Studios has released a new behind-the-scenes video for its upcoming science-fiction RPG, Starfield.
The video features Bethesda Game Studios Audio Director Mark Lampert and Starfield Composer Inon Zur discuss the game's music and sound design.
View the behind-the-scenes video below:
Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass on November 11, 2022.
Bethesda has teased their games prior to release before but usually at E3 or with an actual behind the scenes video a month or two before release. What they've been doing with Starfield with these nearly monthly teases starting a year before launch definitely makes it seem they're REALLY confident in that 11/11/22 release date and they believe they have something very special here.
Just a little over a month left before Starfield finally gets its full showcase!