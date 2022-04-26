Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten Launches September 8 - News

/ 169 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Aquaplus announced Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in Japan, and for PC via Steam worldwide on September 8. There is no word yet if the PS5 and PS4 versions will get a release outside of Japan.

Steam users who purchase the game by December 31 will get a free digital art book and a digital soundtrack. The art book contains illustrations and character designs from the game, while the soundtrack includes 30 songs from the game.

View the official English trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

A new JRPG from Aquaplus, announced in commemoration of 20 years of their hit Utawarerumono franchise. Produced by legendary composer Naoya Shimokawa and penned by Utawarerumono writer Munemitsu Suga, with support from the studio’s superb art direction spearheaded by character designer Mi, Monochrome Mobius: Rights and Wrongs Forgotten focuses on the heart of every great RPG: the story.

Story In the small province of Ennakamuy, on the frontiers of the great empire of Yamato, there lived a young man with his mother and sister. One day, at the local lord's behest, the young man was investigating a small irregularity when he encountered a girl he’d never met.

The words the girl spoke were what shocked him: She told the man that his father was still alive.

Seeing a trace of his father in her and resolving to learn the truth, the young man and the girl set out together towards the land of Arva Shulan—a country that doesn’t appear on the map.



Faced with trials and perils, the boy chases his father.

He meets new friends and comrades who join him on his mission.

There will be struggles and victories and failures and partings.

The fickle vagaries of fate will place an epoch in the young man’s hands—



And one day, this man will be sung of in legends. Characters Oshtor

Voice: Kentaro Tone

A young man living in the frontier province of Ennakamuy. He lives together with his mother Torikori and his younger sister Nekone, and though still young, he possesses discipline and a strong sense of right and wrong. His meeting with the mysterious Shunya gives him questions about his father’s death, and he sets out for an unknown country to find answers.



Shunya

Voice: Yuko Minaguchi

A girl whose path has crossed Oshtor’s by chance or by destiny. Guileless and still with something of a babyface, her words and actions create more questions than they answer. She informs Oshtor that his father, whom he thought a martyr, still lives, and the pair embark on a journey together.



Munechika

Voice: Saori Hayami

The daughter of Murasame, the ruler of Izumo. As demure and polite as she appears, Munechika shows hints of a warrior spirit. She assists Oshtor and joins him on his mission.



Mikazuchi

Voice: Yuya Uchida

A young man who barged in on Oshtor when he was training. Mikazuchi is strong and somewhat brash, but he never bends for anything, and a current of integrity runs through everything he does. A good friend to Oshtor and a good rival too, the two spur each other on through thick and thin.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles