Ghostbusters VR Announced for Meta Quest 2

posted 1 hour ago

nDreams, Sony Pictures Virtual Reality, and Ghost Corpos at the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase announced Ghostbusters VR (working title) for the Meta Quest 2.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Who they gonna call? You!

Strap on your proton pack and Meta Quest 2 and step into the world of Ghostbusters in immersive virtual reality. Run your Ghostbusters HQ in a new city, San Francisco, and solve a deep mystery across a new chapter in the Ghostbusters universe.

Track, blast, and trap ghosts in gripping encounters by wielding iconic equipment. Go it alone, or as a team with up to three friends in co-op, in an extensive and engrossing campaign. Continue the Ghostbusters’ legacy, protect the city from fiendish ghosts, and experience all the humor and frights from the beloved franchise.

