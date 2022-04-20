Skate 4 Playtest Reportedly Happening This Week - News

Electronic Arts in January 2021 announced the formation of a brand-new studio, called Full Circle, and in July 2021 it was confirmed the new studio was on the next entry in the Skate series. Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson earlier this year revealed the new Skate game is "launching soon."

Insider and leaker Tom Henderson via Twitter claims a playtest is taking place this week for Skate. He previously said the game is "much further along in development than people might have believed."

"So... Who got into the skate. Playtest this week?" asked Henderson via Twitter.

Henderson also mentioned there are four Ubisoft games that are playtesting this week.

"Looks like there are at least 4 Ubisoft games in Playtesting this week," he said. "It's going to be a busy week I think."

