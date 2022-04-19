Amy Hennig's Skydance New Media Developing New Star Wars Game - News

Skydance New Media, the studio led by Uncharted co-creator Amy Hennig, have announced a collaboration with LucasFilm Games to develop and produce a brand-new action-adventure Star Wars game with an original story.

Hennig formed Skydance New Media as a AAA studio in 2019, along with Electronic Arts veteran Julian Beak. The studio is part of David Ellison’s Skydance Media.

"I’ve often described how seeing Star Wars in 1977 essentially rewired my 12-year-old brain, shaping my creative life and future indelibly," said Hennig. "I’m elated to be working with Lucasfilm Games again to tell interactive stories in this galaxy that I love."

Lucasfilm Games vice president Douglas Reilly added, "We couldn’t be more thrilled to be working again with Amy. She and the Skydance New Media team have the talent and ambition to create a unique Star Wars adventure.

"Their vision for making inviting, cinematic interactive entertainment makes this collaboration very exciting. We’re working hard with their team of experienced and talented developers, and we’re looking forward to sharing more with Star Wars fans when the time is right."

This is the second game in development at the studio as it was announced in October 2021 it was working on a narrative game in partnership with Marvel Entertainment.

Thanks, The Hollywood Reporter.

