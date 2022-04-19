Halo Composers Marty O’Donnell and Mike Salvatori 'Amicably Resolve' Dispute With Microsoft - News

Halo's original composers Marty O’Donnell and Mike Salvatori earlier this year revealed they had sued Microsoft over unpaid royalties they believed they were owed dating back 20 years.

O’Donnell via Twitter announced the two composers and Microsoft have come to an "amicable" resolution.

"Microsoft and O’Donnell/Salvatori, Inc., are pleased to have amicably resolved their differences," tweeted O’Donnell.

Looks like I'll be able to share some of those videos once again! Microsoft and O’Donnell/Salvatori, Inc., are pleased to have amicably resolved their differences.https://t.co/ZLnhFgblr6 — Marty O'Donnell (@MartyTheElder) April 18, 2022

O’Donnell previously told Eurogamer the reason he and Salvatori sued Microsoft is due to spending 10 years at failing making any progress in discussions with the company over money they believed they were owed.

O’Donnell and Salvatori say they licensed the Halo music to the original Halo developer Bungie, which was later acquired by Microsoft. Microsoft had previously stated Halo music was created under a work-for-hire agreement rather than a licensing agreement.

