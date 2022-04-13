QuakeCon 2022 is a Digital-Only Event, Set for August 18 to 20 - News

Bethesda Softworks announced QuakeCon 2022 will be a digital-only event and will run from August 18 to 20.

"Like you, we're disappointed to not return to Dallas this year," reads the statement from Bethesda Softworks. "An event of this size requires months of planning, and in this case, we had to make decisions when there was still too much uncertainty to commit to successfully executing an in-person QuakeCon.

"We’re committed to returning with our full in-person festival in 2023, and already looking forward to reconnecting with friends, a massive BYOC packed with your latest custom PC creations, our wild contests, and tons of great new games and hardware for attendees to try out."

