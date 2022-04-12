Microsoft Reportedly Working on Smaller and More Efficient Xbox Series X Chip - News

posted 4 hours ago

Journalist Brad Sams in a recently posted video claims Microsoft is working on a revision of the Xbox Series X chip that is said to be smaller and more energy efficient.

I believe this is true...I know that Microsoft was working on revisions of the chip," said Sams via PureXbox.

"Now, are we going to see performance improvements, are we going to see anything else? I do not believe so but Microsoft is always working on making cooler, more efficient chips because that lowers the cost of production."

He added, "I believe it is accurate the Microsoft is working on a smaller, more power efficient chip. That is, I'm very confident in that."

Revisions of chips inside video game consoles is fairly common as it brings down costs and can lead to redesigned smaller versions of consoles like with the PS4 Slim and Xbox One S.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

