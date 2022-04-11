Bandai Namco Trademarks Last Recollection in Europe and Japan - News

Bandai Namco has filed a trademark for Last Recollection in Europe and Japan. The trademark was filed on April 1 in Europe and Japan.

Gematsu speculates Last Recollection is for a new .hack collection. Previously, Bandai Namco bundled four .hack games as part of the collection called .hack//G.U. Last Recode.

If Last Recollection is a collection it could be called .hack//Last Recollection and include .hack//Infection, .hack//Mutation, .hack//Outbreak, and .hack//Quarantine.

