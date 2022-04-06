THQ Nordic Announces Digital Showcase 2022 for August 12 - News

THQ Nordic announced it will host its second annual digital showcase on August 12 at 12:00 pm PDT / 3:00 pm EDT / 8:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam.

The showcase will feature brand-new games and updates on previously announced titles.

"Which games exactly or who will be the host of show are still top secret, but you'll get hints, when we are getting closer to that date," teased THQ Nordic. "But you can look forward to everything from intense, dark and gritty to light, colorful and just plain fun! And if you turn in early, you can also get a glimpse on what our friends from HandyGames are up to. Same procedure as every year!"

View a trailer of the showcase below:

